Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

SADTU calls for action against Siviwe Gwarube

Basic Education Minister, Siviwe Gwarube speaks during a media briefing.
  • [FILE] Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube speaks during a media briefing.
  • Image Credits :
  • X-@DBE_SA
SABC News

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) is calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to sanction Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube over the continued suspension of the new Foundation Phase textbook catalogue.

The union says investigations found no wrongdoing in the procurement process.

It is also accusing the minister of political interference, saying this could undermine transformation and smaller publishers.

SADTU Secretariat Officer Xolani Fakude says the Grades 1 to 3 catalogue should be implemented.

“Ourselves as a sector, now needing to implement that national catalogue for Grade 1 to 3 foundation phase and then we’re told that it cannot be, and we are also now arguing back- and we’re saying that it can also not be- that the minister has got such a vested interest in terms of how we deal with issues at an administrative level…”

Fakude says the union will not accept further delays.

“That’s where we are right now, and we’re saying that it should be implemented- we’ve seen the frustrations before, and we’re not going to accept that any longer,” Fakude said.

Related video | Plans on track to ease school principals’ administrative burden

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News