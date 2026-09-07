SADTU calls for action against Siviwe Gwarube

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) is calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to sanction Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube over the continued suspension of the new Foundation Phase textbook catalogue.

The union says investigations found no wrongdoing in the procurement process.

It is also accusing the minister of political interference, saying this could undermine transformation and smaller publishers.

SADTU Secretariat Officer Xolani Fakude says the Grades 1 to 3 catalogue should be implemented.

“Ourselves as a sector, now needing to implement that national catalogue for Grade 1 to 3 foundation phase and then we’re told that it cannot be, and we are also now arguing back- and we’re saying that it can also not be- that the minister has got such a vested interest in terms of how we deal with issues at an administrative level…”

Fakude says the union will not accept further delays.

“That’s where we are right now, and we’re saying that it should be implemented- we’ve seen the frustrations before, and we’re not going to accept that any longer,” Fakude said.