Position : Forward

Club : Bayern Munich

National team : Senegal

Age: 30

The two-time African Football of the Year, Sadio Mane, is expected to continue to be a livewire for the Senegalese team when the FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar. Recently named the second best player in the world, Mane hit the ground running for Bayern Munich and true to his character, immediately starting banging in goals and dishing assists to his teammates.

He was integral member of the Liverpool squad that reached the UEFA Champions League in May before he moved to Germany.

His speed of 34.84km per hour and comfortability on the ball is the reason why his a handful for many defenders.

The positioning skill he has makes him to be the dangerous man in the attacking department for the Lions of Teranga and his eye for goal makes him one of those players that can decide the match in your favour at any stage of the game.

Mane will be leading the attacking department of the Lion of Teranga at 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The experience of winning the Africa Cup of Nations is expected to be invaluable to the Senegalese side.

source : FIFA.com