Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

SADC will not interfere in Madagascar’s rebuilding : Ramaphosa

  • Residents of Madagascar
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Zalene Merrington

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Southern African Development Community (SADC) will not interfere with the rebuilding of Madagascar, following a military takeover in that country last year. He is answering oral questions in the National Assembly.

Ramaphosa has been elected as chairperson of SADC at the 46th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government in Durban recently. Members of Parliament (MP)s wanted to know how the regional body would contribute to restore democratic order in that country. The military takeover in October last year was led by Colonel Michael Randrianirina.

Ramaphosa says it is up to the people of Madagascar to rebuild democracy.

“As SADC, all we want is peace and reconciliation, people’s voice must in transparent and democratic way. Interference as SADC is something we are not going to do, all this must be engineered by the people of Madagascar themselves.”

 

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News