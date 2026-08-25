SADC will not interfere in Madagascar’s rebuilding : Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the Southern African Development Community (SADC) will not interfere with the rebuilding of Madagascar, following a military takeover in that country last year. He is answering oral questions in the National Assembly.

President @CyrilRamaphosa explained SADC’s position on the political developments in Madagascar, noting that the Constitutional Court had ruled that a vacancy in the presidency had occurred following the departure of the former President. SADC subsequently assessed the… pic.twitter.com/7sveX93ZGS — The Presidency 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) August 25, 2026

Ramaphosa has been elected as chairperson of SADC at the 46th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government in Durban recently. Members of Parliament (MP)s wanted to know how the regional body would contribute to restore democratic order in that country. The military takeover in October last year was led by Colonel Michael Randrianirina.

Ramaphosa says it is up to the people of Madagascar to rebuild democracy.

“As SADC, all we want is peace and reconciliation, people’s voice must in transparent and democratic way. Interference as SADC is something we are not going to do, all this must be engineered by the people of Madagascar themselves.”