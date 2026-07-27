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SADC throws support behind PAP’s water security and climate agenda

The overflowing Mohlapitsi River in Ga-Mampa village, Limpopo.
  • [FILE IMAGE] The overflowing Mohlapitsi River in Ga-Mampa village, Limpopo.
  • Image Credits :
  • Rendani Raliphaswa
SABC

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has thrown its weight behind the Pan-African Parliament’s (PAP) push for water security, safe sanitation and climate resilience across Africa. 

SADC Parliamentary Forum President, Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko, addresses the PAP under the theme “Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063”.

He calls for bold, transformative action to improve water governance, sanitation and sustainable development across the continent.

“The parliamentary assembly has passed several resolutions related to water sanitation and hygiene. Among our contributions, SADC PF in collaboration with the African renaissance participate in the development of Africa Water 2063 and its policy implement plan 2026 to 2033, providing framework to guide the African journey toward achievement water security.”

President Ramaphosa addresses First Session of the Seventh Pan-African Parliament

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