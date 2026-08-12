SADC region still feeling harsh aftershocks of conflicts: Lamola

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola says the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region continues to feel the harsh aftershocks of conflicts.

His comment comes as leaders are expected to attend the 46th SADC Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government next week.

The gathering will take place as the world grapples with a number of challenges due to conflicts, geopolitical tension, climate change and other pressing concerns.

It will be convened under the theme, “Resilient, sustainable and inclusive industrialisation through infrastructure development, agricultural and critical minerals transformation in pursuit of a just world”.

Lamola says, “Our region continues to feel the harsh aftershocks of conflicts that disregard international law, weaken multilateralism and inflict devastating humanitarian and economic consequences across the globe. The retreat noted that our region has abundant natural resources that should be able to cushion us if we work together as a region collectively and harnessing our efforts and skills.”

A number of issues are expected to feature high on the agenda including the thorny issue of undocumented immigration which has dominated the discourse in South Africa and beyond.

Lamola says, “The policy position of the South African government is very clear that migration must be regular, it must be within the law and irregular migration must be dealt with by law enforcement agencies and not private individuals, and groups and that when South Africans engage on the matter. They must do so in a responsible way.”

STABLE REGION

SADC remains a relatively stable region, but there are hotspots such as the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the political crisis in Madagascar.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is set to officially take over as chairperson of SADC says, “We reaffirm the clear and collective position – SADC will remain active in Madagascar until our sister country restores constitutional order. We further committed that the reform process must be inclusive, time bound and nationally owned. The reform process must create space for all stakeholders.”

Ramaphosa adds, “This visit by myself and my delegation is aligned with the mandate of the African Union (AU) champions which is to provide oversight to help mobilise resources to strengthen cooperation among member states and to support coordinated continental action.”

Domestic resources are central for SADC’s plan to implement its projects.

SADC Executive Secretary, Elias Magosi says, “I think generally we have looked for funds elsewhere outside of the continent little realising that we are actually sitting with huge amount of funds and huge amount of resources in the continent, particularly for the SADC region, if you talk about pension funds, if you talk insurance funds with equity funders. We have a majority sitting in our continent.”

The summit will be preceded by a number of events including a public lecture, Council of Ministers meeting and the summit of the Organ Troika on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

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