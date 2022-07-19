The Minister of International Relations Dr. Naledi Pandor says mediation efforts in the Kingdoms of Lesotho and Eswatini are progressive and constructive.

However, Lesotho’s Parliament has been accused of dragging its feet over crucial reforms that must be voted into law ahead of the October general elections.

In Eswatini, the opposition parties say the Southern African Development Community (SADC) leaders have failed them. The Kingdom experienced a spate of protests calling Mswati III to relinquish power and democratise the country.

Addressing the 24th meeting of the Ministerial Committee of the Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation, Pandor says there are also efforts to strengthen the fight against terrorism in Mozambique.

“It’s heartening to note that the political and security situation in our sister country the Kingdom of Lesotho remains generally calm and stable. Similarly, SADC is seized with finding a solution to challenges and instability confronting the Kingdom of Eswatini. Regarding the security situation in the Cabo Delgado province of Mozambique, SADC continues to be fully engaged.”

In the video below, journalist Khayelihle Khumalo reports that the meeting will also look at the instability in the northern parts of Mozambique: