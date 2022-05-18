The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Facilitation team lead by the retired Deputy Justice Dikgang Moseneke is in Lesotho ahead of the upcoming national elections.

The team is having to put out fires that may stand in the way of the much anticipated Omnibus Bill.

The Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) is demanding a safe passage for the return of their leader Mothejoa Metsing who is facing treason charges.

The LCD says these charges are trumped up and frivolous.

The LCD Deputy leader, Tseliso Mokhosi, says if their demands are not met, they will abstain from the Reforms Process.

The Newcomers in the game just want to get on with business.

The Revolution for Prosperity Secretary-General, Nthati Moorosi, says the party wants to see the bill passed.

Justice Moseneke is scheduled to meet more political parties in parliament as the last push to get the Omnibus Bill enacted into law, hopefully before the upcoming national elections.

VIDEO: Earlier this month. Electoral Advisory Council Body hosted SADC observer Mission in Lesotho:

