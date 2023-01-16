The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) has set up online support with experts to help matrics who are eagerly awaiting the release of results on Friday.

It’s been noted that anxiety levels increase considerably with regards to future career paths. In some cases anxiety can even lead to depression.

The Matric results are due to be released on the 19th of January. As parents & learners anxiously wait for the release of the results, SADAG will be sharing tips to help parents, teachers and learners cope during this stressful time. #examresults2022 #mentalhealthmatters pic.twitter.com/LoAMF9Q4l8 — SADAG (@TheSADAG) January 15, 2023

SADAG operations manager Vanishaa Gordhan explains how learners can use the free service.

“Just being there is the most important. Letting them know that irrespective of what the results are, you here to support them. You here to help them navigate those options because there are so many options. I think often, a lot of us get scared because we like oh my goodness what degree are we going to go into, what are we going to do in the next year. But often the teenager is really young, so it can be that they might leave a gap here, they might re-write their exam they might redo matric.”

Matric results

Meanwhile, the education quality assurance body Umalusi has sought to clarify the much talked about delays in the release of the 2022 matric results.

The body has attributed this to the COVID-19 pandemic which hit the country in 2020.

It says schools started late in 2022 due to the impact of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 which saw disruptions in teaching, examinations and standardisation of results.

Private school results are set to be released on Wednesday and public schools on Thursday.

The education quality assurance body told the media in Pretoria that it had approved the release of the 2022 matric results.

Video | Learners anxiously waiting for the release of the 2022 matric results: