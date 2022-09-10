SADAG’s Operations Director Cassey Chambers says they have had an increase in the number of calls in people reaching out.

“There are a lot more challenges, stresses and triggers and a lot more people are feeling overwhelmed and not coping and really struggling. We have seen an increase in the number of calls in people reaching out. At the moment it’s over 3 000 calls per day and 1 in 5 of our calls are suicide related. We have heard of young children as young as Grade 9 who are taking their own lives. We are hearing of university students as well. So, we are hearing more and more about it which I think what is important is raising awareness and talking about it and people reaching out for help.”