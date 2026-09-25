SADAG alarmed by rising Mpumalanga bullying cases

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) has raised concerns about an escalation in bullying incidents being reported in Mpumalanga.

Several videos of learners bullying and assaulting each other have recently been circulating on social media.

As the country observes Anti-Suicide Month, SADAG project manager for education, Roshni Parbhoo-Seetha, says bullying also causes victims to commit suicide.

” We are seeing so many cases of kids who are being bullied, not just in schools, kids who are being bullied at home, online, or even within their friend groups. We speak to young people every day who are struggling with feelings of sadness, anxiety, and not feeling good enough. Sometimes bullying is part of what has brought them to that point of depression and sadness, and sometimes even feeling suicidal. At SADAG, we receive up to 3000 calls a day. Some of those calls come from learners, teachers and parents who are reaching out because they’re struggling with these mental health challenges.”

Mpumalanga Childline social worker Hendriater Mkhaliphi has called on schools to come up with tougher anti-bullying policies.

X | @SABCNews | WATCH | The mother of a Grade 11 learner at Valencia Combined School in Mbombela has accused the school of failing to adequately address bullying allegations involving her child. Watch the full report on the SABC News YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/rjSLepK6kD

— SABC News (@SABCNews) September 15, 2026

Related video | Tackling bullying incidents in schools