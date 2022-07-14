South African Communist Party (SACP) national chairperson Senzeni Zokwana says the working class would like the government to find ways of alleviating poverty in the country.

Zokwana was addressing delegates attending the party’s 15th national congress in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

The congress is scheduled to elect new leadership, which will see both Zokwana and general-secretary Dr Blade Nzimande not contesting for any position.

Zokwana says without unity, there’s no future for the SACP.

“Without unity comrades, the workers and the working class, in general, will not go anywhere in the class struggle. We are facing the responsibility to rebuild our movement and unite ourselves and the working class. To drive a radical structural economic and broader social transformation and development.”

SACP National Congress gets under way:

Meanwhile, Political analyst Dr Ebrahim Harvey says the SACP has not played any significant role in improving the lives of the working class.

Nzimande told the media that after being ignored for years they are now prepared to take their campaign to the streets instead of keeping it in the ANC-led alliance.

Dr Harvey says the party does not stand any chance if it goes it alone.

“The SACP has had a long time to root itself in a serious significant way within the black working class, in particular, it has failed, I think if the SACP should go it alone, I think it’s a little bit too late, to be honest with you. If the SACP enters the elections seriously and they get COSATU, that is key and critical support, then there might be a significant difference if Cosatu throws its weight, then I can tell you that they might make a significant difference.”

SACP’s without Blade Nzimande on the helm: Dr Ebrahim Harvey