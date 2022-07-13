The 15th national conference of the South African Communist Party (SACP) will get underway on Wednesday in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

The four-day gathering is expected to elect new leadership with the SACP’s longest-serving general-secretary Dr Blade Nzimande set to step down after almost 25 years at the helm.

Nzimande stated earlier in an interview with SABC News that he was passing on a stronger and better SACP to the next generation.

In conversation with outgoing SACP General Secretary, Dr Blade Nzimande:

Nzimande claims he is stepping down and leaving a party that has grown to over 300 000 members from its initial 10 000.

Both President Cyril Ramaphosa and Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi are also expected to address the four-day gathering.