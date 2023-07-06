The South African Communist Party (SACP) has said that it would miss the late former minister in the Presidency Dr Essop Pahad.

This as tributes continue to pour in following his death earlier today. Pahad’s contribution to the liberation struggle has formed the highlight of the condolences by several politicians who are attending his funeral service at the Westpark Cemetery, in the West of Johannesburg.

Pahad is being buried according to Muslim burial rites.

SACP General-Secretary Solly Mapaila said that the party would make time to properly celebrate Pahad’s great life.

“The Communist Party will miss him dearly; we will organise appropriate time for celebration of this great life. To comrade Aziz, and the family, I know comrade Aziz, who has not been well and recently they lost their youngest brother. The family indeed has been through great pain over the last few days and we want to thank all our stalwarts that had been giving support to the family.”

Dr Pahad’s funeral service: