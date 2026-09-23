SACP vows vigorous campaign, rules out ANC deal in municipalities

The South African Communist Party (SACP) says it is ready to hit the ground “vigorously” to campaign for the upcoming local government elections.

The party says it will not wait to strike a deal with its tripartite alliance partner, the African National Congress (ANC), to contest municipalities where the ANC failed to submit its candidate lists on time.

Earlier this month, the Electoral Court upheld the IEC’s decision to reject 181 ANC councillor candidates who failed to meet the August 28 deadline, a decision the ANC has resolved to take to the Constitutional Court.

The SACP, which has previously contested elections under the ANC banner as part of the tripartite alliance, will, for the first time since the formation of the alliance, go at it alone in the upcoming elections.

But it will not be counting on the ANC throwing its weight behind it in those municipalities.

Speaking to SABC News on the sidelines of the National Electoral Code of Conduct Signing Ceremony for political candidates contesting the 2026 Local Government Elections at Gallagher Estate in Midrand on Wednesday, Mapaila says, “Firstly, we are not dealmakers. We have to work hard to win the votes, and we are not winning the votes for another organisation.

“We are winning the votes for the people, to use the power of the vote to respond to their living conditions, which are dire living conditions. For them to have access to water, cheaper electricity, to proper roads. To build people’s power where they live as a people and to rebuild their economy,” says Mapaila.

SACP General Secretary Solly Mapaila responds to the question whether the SACP would be open to cutting a deal with the ANC and save the day for them in the municipalities the ANC failed to submit candidate lists on time. #SABCNews #IEC pic.twitter.com/MJdxyATTfk — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) September 23, 2026

Political parties attended the ceremony and committed to respecting the rules that support free and fair elections.

He says the party is excited to be contesting the elections independently.