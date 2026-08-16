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SACP to launch first election manifesto since 1994

SACP flag.
  • SACP flag.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
SABC News

For the first time since 1994, the South African Communist Party (SACP) will on Sunday launch its manifesto ahead of the local government elections  on 4 November.

The party has been at odds with its alliance partner, the African National Congress (ANC), over policy direction. It includes the formation of the government of national unity which the ANC is part of.

The SACP also says that the country’s population keeps growing and people living in poverty. The party’s general-secretary, Solly Mapaila is set to deliver the keynote address on the Tshwane University of Technology’s Soshanguve Campus.

“We will not be promising anything to the people of South Africa. We have been among the people, we live among the people, and we know the challenges. South Africa is a country that has quite advanced since 1994 with household electrification. However, too many people cannot afford electricity tariffs. They are so expensive because of lack of state investment in electricity generation. And we see that there has been a shift to private sector investment for electricity generation for profit. The General Secretary of the SACP will address that question,” says Party member, Doctor Alex Mashilo.

RELATED VIDEO | SACP hosts Conference of the Left: Mbulelo Mandlana shares more

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