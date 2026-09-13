SACP to contest for LGE in 402 wards in North West

The South African Communist Party (SACP) in the North West says it will be contesting for the local government elections in all 402 wards in the province.

It promises to fix service delivery through capable and ethical councillors.

The party is in the Mamusa Local Municipality in Schweizer Reneke in build-up programmes to its official provincial manifesto launch next week.

For the first time, the SACP is contesting elections independently.

The SACP secretary in North West, Smuts Matshe says they will work with everyone to restore the dignity of the people of Mamusa.

“We are contesting all 402 wards in this province, and our goal is to have the councillors of the SACP in every municipality. For a long time, the people of Mamusa have been subjected to conditions that are unbearable , so we think our coming here is to stay. We will work with everybody to restore the dignity of the people of Mamusa.”