SACP shifts focus to preparing for next local elections

The South African Communist Party (SACP) says its focus has shifted from debating participation in the next local government elections to preparing for battle at the ballot box.

The party says its candidate selection process is already at an advanced stage, drawing candidates from its own ranks as well as traditional leaders, church groups and community organisations.

SACP spokesperson Mhlengwa Nxumalo says the party will not be distracted by public criticism from some African National Congress leaders over its decision to contest the elections independently.

[LISTEN] The South African Communist Party (SACP) will today launch its manifesto for the 2026 Local Government Elections at Tshwane University of Technology’s Soshanguve Campus. 🔗https://t.co/qlxTAL10XJ #TheWeekendView #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/LgHH5Husii — SABC News Radio (@SABCNews_Radio) August 16, 2026

The SACP is set to outline its vision and campaign priorities when it launches its local government election manifesto at the Tshwane University of Technology’s Soshanguve campus in Pretoria on Sunday.

“I think we have said it, we have passed the stage now of debating on whether the SACP will contest or not. now we are at the stage in which we are preparing ourselves and preparing our structures to enter the space. The process is advanced now. Our structures are ready. They have selected candidates, and we are not working alone. We’ve got various structures. In some instances, we are working with traditional leaders. In some instances, we are working with church leaders, and some community structures.”

Nxumalo adds, “then people that we are going to see contesting or representing the SACP will not necessarily be representing the SACP, but will be representing a broader sector of the society. That is what we have been saying, so that people must understand that you must not expect people who are in the leadership of the SACP to be councillors, but they will be people that will come under the name of the SACP, coming from various structures.”

VIDEO | SACP launches manifesto ahead of LGE 2026: