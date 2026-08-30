SACP sets sights on improved service delivery,reshape local economies

Ahead of the Local Government Elections, the South African Communist Party (SACP) says it is seeking to improve service delivery while driving deeper structural transformation of local economies.

The party briefed the media on Sunday at its offices in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on the outcomes of its Central Committee meeting, held from 28 to 30 August.

The meeting of the party’s leadership takes place just two weeks after it celebrated its 105th founding anniversary and launched its elections manifesto.

LGE 2026 | SACP General Secretary Solly Mapaila says the party has submitted its candidate lists to the IEC. He adds that the SACP has not walked away from the Tripartite Alliance. pic.twitter.com/rWZugKenWx — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 30, 2026

SACP General–Secretary Solly Mapaila says the party seeks to give the working class an amplified voice, build capacity in municipalities and improve the provision of basic services.

“We will use our election contest to strengthen our campaign against the corrupt tender system, privatisation and the unnecessary sourcing of government functions, including, in this case, the municipal level. The SACP is calling for in-sourcing and capable, democratic and properly funded People’s municipalities with adequate resourcing and equipping of municipal workers, participatory planning, local production and public representatives accountable to communities. Public employment, co-operatives, land and participatory budgeting are important measures through which communities can gain greater control over the conditions of their lives.”

LGE 2026 | SACP to brief media on election preparations: Zara Groenewald reports from COSATU House