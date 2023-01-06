General Secretary of the South African Communist Party (SACP), Solly Mapaila says any discussions of a cabinet reshuffle without the involvement of the alliance partners would be disrespectful. This follows reports of an impending cabinet reshuffle.

Deputy President David Mabuza and several other ministers Pravin Gordhan, Naledi Pandor and Lindiwe Sisulu are among those who did not make it into the new African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee during the party’s December elective conference.

Speaking during the 28th Anniversary of the death of SACP leader Joe Slovo at Avalon cemetery in Soweto, on Friday, Mapaila says, “Then why are we here, why are we in alliance? So somebody takes decisions on their own and imposes them on us. No, we are not that party. That time has come and passed. Our congress articulated that clearly. It is a congress decision. It is not personal, it is about this collective leadership. If you want the alliance, you must show appreciation for the alliance,” Mapaila explains.

Today the SACP commemorates the 28th anniversary of the death of the party’s then general secretary Joe Slovo at Avalon cemeteryin Soweto. Current Gen. Sec. Solly Maphaila pictured on far left will deliver keynote address. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/CJvFUDU81z — Tshepo (@tphagane) January 6, 2023

