The South African Communist Party (SACP) in KwaZulu-Natal has rubbished media reports that it plans to protest and disrupt the coronation of AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini in Durban on Saturday.

SACP Second Deputy Provincial Secretary, Bheki Shandu says they will never undermine the event.

Shandu says however, they will continue to be critical of Eswatini King Mswati III, who’s expected to attend the coronation of his nephew, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

Shandu says King Mswati III needs to allow democracy to prevail and have elections in that country.

“There is no planned activity around the present of Moses Mabhida where there will be a coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini because ourselves as the SACP we shall be part of that particular critical moment of the people of KwaZulu-Natal. All the people who will be in attendance there are the ordinary working class and the poor, who are the people we are representing as the SACP and we have their interests in our hearts and for that reason, where they are we shall be with them.”

Earlier, SABC News went to the streets of Durban to speak to the general public about their expectations from the AmaZulu King.

