SACP N West shifts focus to local elections after leadership changes

The newly elected leadership of the South African Communist Party (SACP) in the North West says it will spend most of its time focusing on preparing for the local government elections.

The party elected new leadership at its 10th Provincial Conference over the weekend in Klerksdorp. The conference was held two weeks ago, and was deferred to this long weekend to finalise outstanding logistical issues and to allow further political discussions with delegates.

“We have elected the new provincial leadership that is led by comrade Smuts Matshe as the secretary, Seitebaleng Alfred Dikole as the chairperson, Boipelo Mareko as the treasurer. The first deputy secretary is Evelyn Moswetsa, the second deputy secretary is Thabo Mashomo, with Aron Mothudi as the deputy chairperson. For the next few weeks, till the 4th of November, much of our election will be on municipal elections,” says Matshe.

Meanwhile, Matshe says the SACP in the province will engage other alliance partners, including the African National Congress (ANC), to strengthen their alliance.

“When we engage with the ANC, it is also about issues relating to how they interpret this decision of the party to contest. Our understanding, and that of the alliance, is that we campaigned as an alliance, and whatever decisions have to be made regarding those deployed within the state should be collective alliance decisions. But we are confident that we will be able to find each other. At this stage, we do not want to go into the details,” says Matshe.

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