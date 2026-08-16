SACP marks 105 years by launching election campaign

The South African Communist Party (SACP) has used its 105th anniversary as a Launchpad for its election campaign.

The party is contesting the elections independently and will not be supporting its alliance partner the African National Congress (ANC) at the local government elections in November.

The party intends to contest all seats in the country’s municipalities.

Addressing supporters and members at the Tshwane University of Technology’s Soshanguve campus, General Secretary of the SACP, Solly Mapaila says this event defines a new chapter for the party.

“We celebrate this anniversary by launching our 2026 Local Government Elections Manifesto, declaring, therefore, an independent path in electoral politics for the South African Communist Party. This day for comrades is not simply necessary for celebration; it’s equally a moment of remembrance, but also a political determination of a new era in our class struggle.”

SACP manifesto launch for LGE 2026