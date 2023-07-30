The South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Solly Mapaila is expected to visit the family of Nokuthula Simelane in Bethal, Mpumalanga.

Mapaila and the leadership of the communist party in Mpumalanga will later lay a wreath at Simelane’s stature in town.

The general secretary will later deliver the Govan Mbeki Memorial Lecture at the Raymond Mavuso Hall in Bethal.

Nokuthula, a Umkhonto we Sizwe operative was abducted, tortured and disappeared in 1983.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s (TRC) Amnesty Committee granted some perpetrators amnesty for Simelane’s abduction but none applied for amnesty for her murder.

Seven years ago, a prosecution was brought against four members of the formerly Soweto Special Branch police for their alleged roles in her murder.

The case was delayed when the four requested that the South African Police Service pay their legal costs.

NPA Investigate 129 TRC cases