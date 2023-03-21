General Secretary of the South African Communist Party (SACP), Solly Mapaila says the Economic Freedom Fighters’ national shutdown was a success.

Mapaila was speaking at the memorial service of anti-apartheid activist Stephanie Kemp, who died on March 10th at the age of 82.

Mapaila reflected on the state of the democracy that Kemp spent her life in pursuit of. He says that the ANC of today is riven with internal strife and lacks the moral leadership to allow people to follow it faithfully.

He adds that the events of Monday’s National Shutdown reflected the need for South Africa to establish a “New People’s Order” to counteract the deterioration of South Africa’s revolution, into one ruled by the mob, due to the African National Congress’ lack of leadership.

“If we give in to populism as partly was demonstrated in the National shutdown which defied all logic as far as legality is concerned yet the courts of our country acceded to its legality but let’s agree that it was a successful outcome and let’s also agree that the state used excessive force because it was not sure that its call would be heeded.”