SACP condemns US-Israeli military campaign against Iran

The South African Communist Party (SACP) has condemned the continued United States (US)-Israeli war against Iran.

This is after the US government resumed its military campaign against Iran on the 7th of this month.

This follows a ceasefire that had been mediated in April. The US has reportedly intensified its war efforts targeting Iranian infrastructure and power plants.

In retaliation to US and Israeli airstrikes, Iran has launched widespread missile, and drone strikes on US military facilities across several Gulf states.

SACP Head of Media, Communications and Information, Mbulelo Mandlana says the war is a violation of international law and has caused massive devastation to the people of Iran.

“ I think both commentators, on our side as the Communist Party and even some who are on the other side have characterised as a war that is avoidable, that is unnecessary but that is provoked by really only the imperialist politicians in the USA. So, the war in that sense is a illegitimate war, it is an unjustified war. It is an extension of the regional violence that the Israeli government is driving in the region.”

VIDEO | US-Iran tensions have escalated: