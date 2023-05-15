The South African Communist Party (SACP) has joined others in criticising the recent comments made by the US ambassador, Reuben Brigety, on the alleged sale of weapons to Russia.

Calls are mounting in some quarters for Brigety’s removal, following his allegations that a Russian ship had been loaded with ammunition and weapons in Cape Town last year.

International Relations said at the weekend that Brigety had since apologized. SACP spokesperson, Dr Alex Mashilo says what Brigety did would never allow what their ambassador did. “The allegations that he levelled against SA are founded on an unjust basis. The manner in which Brigety came out, accusing SA on our territory, the US will never allow any ambassador to come out accusing the US government the way he did.”

VIDEO | Discussion on SA-Russia allegations:

