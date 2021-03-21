Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has asked the Constitutional Court to impose a jail sentence on Zuma for contempt of court after he failed to appear before the commission.

The leadership of the South African Communist Party (SACP) has called for the rule of law to prevail in the matter between the State Capture Commission and former president Jacob Zuma and his supporters.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has asked the Constitutional Court to impose a jail sentence on Zuma for contempt of court after he failed to appear before the commission despite an order from the Apex Court to do so. While not mentioning Zuma by name, the Augmented Central Committee of the SACP referred to the matter when announcing the outcome of its three-day virtual meeting this weekend.

SACP General Secretary, Blade Nzimande, says, “The augmented central committee has called on the inquiry into state capture to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that those required to appear before it do so.

Likewise, the Constitutional Court must exercise its independence against any person who thinks that they are above the law and anyone who defies its judgements action must be taken in the same vein. No democracy worth its salt can leave unattended the threats of a coup or a civil war from some of those quarters we are critical of,” says Nzimande.

The chairperson of the commission, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, said if Zuma was allowed to ignore his summons to appear, there would be lawlessness and chaos in the courts being used as a precedent for other witnesses.

Through a letter from his lawyers, the former president said he would only appear before the commission that’s probing allegations of state capture once Justice Zondo has recused himself.

