The SACP and the Hani family are planning to approach the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights following what they say is a disappointing Constitutional Court ruling on the Janusz Walus saga.

The Constitutional court yesterday unanimously dismissed an application by Chris Hani’s widow, Limpho, and the SACP to persuade it to reconsider ordering the release of Hani’s killer, Janusz Walus.

Walus was officially released on parole by the Justice Ministry on Wednesday. He had been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for the assassination of the SACP leader, in 1993.

SACP spokesperson Dr Alex Mashigo says they want a full inquest into the assassination of Chris Hani.

SACP wants Janusz Walus kept behind bars: Dr. Sithembiso Bhengu:

“We are continuing definitely with our legal strategy to approach the African Commission for Peoples’ Rights. In response to the constitutional judgement, we are also continuing with our 135 days focusing on mass mobilization action as agreed with our alliance partners,”

Masilo says this action will culminate in the 30th anniversary of Chris Hani’s assassination.

Limpho has criticised Chief Justice Raymond Zondo for failing to consider her family in handing down the unanimous judgment.