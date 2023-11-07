SACC slams the Israeli Heritage Minister’s statement

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The South African Council of Churches (SACC) has criticised the Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu for the statement he’s reported to have made indicating the possibility of using a nuclear weapon in Gaza.

SACC General Secretary, Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, has described the statement as Israel’s display of impatience.

He says Israel feels that Palestinians are not dying at its desired rate.

Mpumlwana says, “Any talk of a nuclear bomb on the tiny Gaza Strip by an Israeli Minister reveals an attitude of the mindset by some in the Netanyahu regime of extermination ethnic cleansing and genocide with over 10 000 Gaza citizens denied water, electricity and food supplies”

“Half of the population has been displaced and facing rain of bombs on refugee camps, on hospitals, even ambulances that transport the gravely injured, with operations conducted with no anaesthetics to mitigate the pain. You could say this statement by this government Minister displays gross impatience that not enough Palestinians are dying quickly enough. It’s a ‘let’s get it done with, wipe them out’ statement,” he adds.

VIDEO|UN official gives a report on Gaza:

