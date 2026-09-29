SACC calls for day of mourning following recent mass killings

The South African Council of Churches (SACC) says a National Day of Mourning should be considered in light of the recent spate of mass killings in the country.

In a statement, the SACC says the country is witnessing the total erosion of its moral fibre as a nation.

In the most recent shootings, at least 28 people were killed over the weekend in Gauteng and the Western Cape.

SACC General Secretary Reverend Mzwandile Molo says South Africans have grown desensitised to violence as the value of human life has been cheapened.

Molo has called for the perpetrators of the heinous killings to be found and prosecuted.

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