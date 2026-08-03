Sabelo Ntsondwa testifies in corruption case against Mapisa-Nqakula

Sabelo Ntsondwa, brother of key witness Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, has testified in the corruption case against former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

He told the court that R200 000 was hidden under the passenger seat of a car during a 2017 armed robbery allegedly en route to deliver the money to Mapisa-Nqakula but was not found by the robbers.

Ntsondwa could not recall what happened to the vehicle afterwards or whether his sister was in the car when he and her husband drove home.

This differs from Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu’s earlier testimony that the car was towed away as her husband drove her home.

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu’s husband, Noel Ndlovu, is also expected to testify.

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