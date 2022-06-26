The idea of journalism as an unappreciative profession is common. On a daily basis, journalists work to educate the public, hold elected officials responsible, and give voice to the citizens.

SABC journalist Nomvuyo Ntanjana walked away with a Community Service Reporting Award at the Sekunjalo Journalism Award on Saturday.

Ntanjana gained recognition for her story of Tatum de Pearce, a 32-year-old who has been helping her small rural community of Kroonstad with her soup kitchen.

De Pearce says she started the soup kitchen, just to feed four families along her street, however, on the second day, more people poured in and she could not turn them away.

Watch the full story which aired on SABC 2’s Story Untold on June 5, 2021: