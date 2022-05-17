The French embassy honours SABC Morning Live Presenter Leanne Manas for her longstanding service to the media industry.

Manas was bestowed with the Knight of the French National Order Merit for her contribution to journalism, media and various important charitable causes.

The honour was handed over during a ceremony at the French Embassy in Pretoria, on behalf of President Emmanuel Macron.

Our colleague, sister and friend @leannemanas was honoured with the Knight of the French National Order of Merit by the French embassy. you’ve made all of us proud to be associated with you. @LumkoJimlongo @SakinaKamwendo. @DeidreUren pic.twitter.com/8MdJzcH2rD — mzwandile mbeje (@mzwaimbeje) May 17, 2022

The French National Order of Merit has been in existence since 1963 and recognises services and contributions rendered to France.

Previous South African recipients include Aspen CEO, Stephen Saad, and Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund CEO, Sibongile Mkhabela.