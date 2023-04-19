The former husband of SABC Lesedi FM current affairs presenter Dimakatso Folotsi is expected to be sentenced on Wednesday by the Bloemfontein Regional Court in the Free State.

Mackenzie Ratselane was found guilty of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. He stabbed his then-wife Dimakatso Folotsi multiple times in February 2021.

The stabbing took place at an informal settlement in Bloemfontein.

Folotsi sustained stab wounds to various parts of her body.

Ratselane was later arrested in Ennerdale, Gauteng, after being on the run for six days.