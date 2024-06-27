SABC’s anchor Siyavuya Sineke honored for promoting IsiXhosa language

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The SABC’s IsiXhosa News anchor Siyavuya Sineke has been honoured by the Eastern Cape Arts and Culture Department for his role in preserving and promoting the IsiXhosa language.

Sineke was honoured in a glittering event at Rhodes University in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape. The event was part of the National Arts Festival, which is currently underway in the town.

The Department says it’s imperative to prioritise indigenous languages as they continue to shape identity in the democratic dispensation.

“Siyavuya Sineke cut his teeth in broadcast in 1993 as a Newsreader for the then Radio Transkei in the former homelands in the Eastern Cape. His passion, dedication, and excellence in the craft got him noticed by his superiors, who then gave him a shot as a freelance reporter. In 1998 when Radio Transkei and SABC got integrated, he was left out. But even that couldn’t silence his distinct voice.”

“It was not long before the national broadcaster spotted his talent and offered him a position as a newsreader for the IsiXhosa news bulletin, a role he still holds today. His dedication to promoting the language has not gone unnoticed.

“I feel so honored that my craft has been celebrated the way it has been today. It is really humbling and also important at a time where most people are of the view that it’s only English that’s important. I’m glad that people now see that our languages matter and it’s important that no matter how westernized our society, we don’t lose our language.”

His recognition in the Literature Festival coincides with the 50th anniversary of the National Arts Festival.

“The Literature Festival offers a platform for writers to share and exhibit their literary skills, and in true poet style, the event was the showcase of the arts.

“We are so proud of Siyavuya and all that he has achieved. We also appreciate how he has shown that IsiXhosa is not just a language but it’s an identity, it’s culture, and heritage that cannot be lost. So, he is showing even the young ones that never lose your language for anything, respect it because it’s who you are.

“What I love about such events is that they help to show us all that our language matters and there is no language that is inferior to the next. Also, this event is a celebration of the beauty that is the Xhosa language and how preserving it, like Sineke has, motivates others to appreciate and nurture their languages too.”

Sineke’s family says his love for broadcasting began when he was a child in Qumbu watching other news anchors.

“As a family, we are so proud of the way our son has been honored. My heart is beaming with joy. This is history in the making for our family. He has made history.

“Last year marked 200 years of the written IsiXhosa language. But the call from all is for IsiXhosa not to be lost, but given more recognition in books, literature, and the spoken word.”

