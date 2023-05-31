The SABC’s Chief Financial Officer Yolanda van Biljon says they are working toward breaking even. She was responding to questions from MPs.

The public broadcaster’s top executives and newly appointed board appeared before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts earlier on Wednesday.

They presented the 2021/2022 annual report. In the year under review, the Auditor-General raised concerns about the broadcaster’s ability to meet its financial obligations.

Van Biljon says it is a work in progress.

“Going concern today is informed by a few themes. Revenue generation, expenditure management and cash flow management or working capital management. All getting particular attention. Also connected with the turn-around comment the AG made, is the focus on revenue generation.”

Meanwhile, the broadcasters Chief Executive Officer, Madoda Mxakwe says the SABC has reduced irregular expenditure.

“We have also seen improvement that IR – 2017 we moved from R700m at end of financial year 2022 we are at R91m, same for fruitless and wasteful expenditure, there has been progressive improvements.”