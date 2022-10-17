Monday marks the second day without a SABC Board after its term of office ended on Saturday.

There is still a delay caused by the slow pace of the vetting of candidates which has now been started by the Stated Security Agency.

Committee Chairperson Boyce Maneli earlier said there is confirmation that some names of the vetted candidates have already been submitted.

The vetting would pave way for the committee to start deliberations to choose the twelve most suitable candidates from the 34 who were interviewed.

Candidate interviews below:

Maneli said the Parliamentary process to recommend a new board is expected to be concluded by the end of this month or the latest at the beginning of November.

The initial delay was also caused by five candidates who had had not signed and submitted their qualifications verification check forms.

Maneli says the consent forms have also now been received.

But the main delay has always been the vetting of candidates.

The next process would be for the Sub-Committee to deliberate on the names, recommend the best 12 and present the names to the full Portfolio Committee. The committee will then compile a report with the recommendations, adopt it and seek the final approval of the National Assembly, before the President appoints the new board.

However, it will be up to the President on whether he will delay or speed up the appointment of the new incoming non-executive SABC Board, as all candidates would already have been vetted.

Maimane slams delay in appointing the board

Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader Mmusi Maimane said the absence of an SABC Board as an oversight structure could lead to abuse in the corporation. Maimane blames the national legislature, the Communications Committee and the Ministry for creating the vacuum.

Maimane says Parliament should act speedily.

“South Africa has again been failed by a Parliament, a Portfolio Committee and Ministry of Communications that has failed the SABC. It’s crucial that we maintain oversight in an entity that has been struggling to ensure that we fulfill the turnaround plan and ensure that the SABC can continue to provide services to the people of this country. Ultimately, in the absence of oversight it leads to an abuse in the institution. I would urge Parliament to urgently convene and finalise, vet and ensure that a board is instated at the SABC as a matter of urgency. This is crucial to ensure that the public broadcaster fulfils its public mandate,” said Maimane.