The inaugural Cape Flats Rugby Sevens Tournament kicks off at the Athlone Stadium on Saturday. Boys’ and girls’ teams from various areas in the Cape Flats will be competing for top honours in the under-15 to under-18 age groups.

The Tournament is being hosted by the SABC, in partnership with the City of Cape Town.

SABC Group Executive for Corporate Affairs and Marketing, Gugu Ntuli, says the tournament will create a strong foundation for future rugby talent in the Western Cape.

Catch the inaugural Cape Flat 7s Rugby streaming live on @SABCSportsLive Facebook page — Ms Gugu Ntuli (@ntuli_ms) September 3, 2022

“This kind of initiative is testament to our commitment towards community development through sport. As the public broadcaster, we have a presence in each province and it is a priority for us to serve and uplift the communities in which we operate,” says Ntuli.”

She notes that the youth in the Western Cape, and in particular Cape Town, are plagued with many challenges and do not always get the opportunity to showcase their talent to a national audience.

“This tournament provides a platform to both develop and showcase the skills of players and coaches,” concludes Ntuli.