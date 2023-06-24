Boxing South Africa says the memorandum of understanding that it has signed with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) will ensure that the viewers and listeners access boxing tournaments on TV and radio stations.

Boxing South Africa acting CEO Eric Sithole says this will help the organisation revive the love for this sport.

He was speaking in Polokwane, Limpopo, where boxing enthusiasts had descended last night to watch a tournament staged by Limpopo Champions Boxing Promotions.

Sithole says the next boxing tournament will be staged in KwaZulu-Natal next month.

“It’s an MOU of three years. So what we have upgraded on the SABC is that this year we have to stage twelve tournaments. And then the following year which is 2024/2025, we will be staging 18 tournaments.”

Sithole adds: “Then in 2025/26, we must stage 36 tournaments. So that’s the future. We are happy about the support again that Limpopo Champions promoter received from the Limpopo Provincial Department and municipalities around Polokwane.”

Reporting by Koketso Motau andBaatseba Mabowa