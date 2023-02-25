The SABC has secured the rights for the live broadcast of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final match between South Africa and Australia on Sunday at Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town.

On Friday, the Protea’s Women’s T20 team made history by becoming the first senior national team to qualify for an international World Cup final.

The public broadcaster’s Head of Sport, Keletso Totlhanyo says the SABC is going the extra mile to make live sport of national importance available to all South Africans.

The SABC will carry the T20 women’s final on SABC 3 as well as SABC-plus channels.

