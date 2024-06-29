SABC, SuperSport reach deal to broadcast T20 Men’s World Cup final

Reading Time: 2 minutes

SuperSport and the SABC have reached an agreement to televise the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup final live, as well as two Springbok Test matches on a delayed basis.

The T20 World Cup final between South Africa and India will be played today at 16:30 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, while the Springboks face Ireland in the rugby tests on July 6 and 13.

The men’s Proteas cricket team made history on Thursday by reaching the final of a senior ICC World Cup tournament for the first time following their inspired nine-wicket semi-final victory over Afghanistan at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago.

SuperSport CEO Rendani Ramovha says, “We are pleased that an agreement has been reached with the SABC. The men’s national cricket team final against India today will be followed in July with the double defending Rugby World Cup champions, the Springboks, taking on Europe’s top side, Ireland, in two home tests.”

SABC GCEO Nomsa Chabeli says, “The SABC has a pivotal role to inspire and build national pride and patriotism amongst citizens, and this agreement is one of the many initiatives that the organization has been working hard on to ensure that citizens participate in major historic country moments. We are thrilled that our audiences will be part of the Proteas’ momentous occasion during the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup final match. The SABC’s broadcast will start from 15h30 on SABC 2 and our radio stations will carry the updates. We are also excited that we have also clinched a deal for two Springbok Test matches to be broadcast on Saturday the 6th and Saturday the 13th of July at 20h30, and this is testament to our commitment to inclusivity and ensuring that our diverse audiences’ needs are catered for.”

SuperSport will broadcast the cricket final live on SS Grandstand (DStv channel 201), SuperSport Cricket (DStv channel 212) as well as SuperSport Variety 4 (DStv channel 209).

Viewers will experience an hour’s special build-up before the start of the match.

VIDEO| Proteas eye elusive first T20 World Cup crown: