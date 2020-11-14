Chubisi's lawyer says her return to Lesedi FM is only temporary.

The legal representative of TV News presenter Palesa Chubisi has described the SABC‘s statement to the public about his client as false and misleading. William Mokhari has sought to explain that the reinstatement of the axed SABC presenter to her previous position of producer and presenter on the Lesedi FM current affairs programme was a mutual agreement between the broadcaster and Chubisi’s lawyers.

Chubisi’s axing came after Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that her appointment as a producer and presenter for the public broadcaster’s Morning Live programme was done without adherence to procedure.

SABC News anchor Palesa Chubisi wins court case against her dismissal:

Mokhari says his client’s return to Lesedi FM is only temporary.

“The only thing the SABC asked from us, the lawyers and from Palesa, was that because of the high Court pending review which relates to the irregular appointment in presenter/producer of TV Morning Live, can she agree to temporarily occupy her original position. It’s a temporal measure while the review of the PP is being ventilated in the High Court. In fact, should Palesa succeed with her review application, she will immediately occupy her current position of presenter on Morning Live.”

The Labour Court has ordered that Chubisi be reinstated to her previous position on the Lesedi FM. She will receive the same remuneration package she is currently being paid pending her review application of the Public Protector’s findings.

The SABC will also withdraw its appeal against the court judgment that Chubisi’s dismissal was unlawful and invalid.

The SABC Acting Spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo earlier said the public broadcaster was pleased with the court’s order.

“The Labour Court has ruled in favour of the SABC‘s proposition for Ms. Chubisi not to return to her role as the producer and presenter of the programme, SA Today which was an irregular appointment, but rather to be reinstated to her previous position of producer and presenter of Lesedi FM Current Affairs programme.”

SABC welcomes ruling ordering that Palesa Chubisi be reinstated to her previous position at Lesedi FM: