The SABC has been recognised for telling the African story at the annual Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) Global Recognition Awards in New York.

The SABC programme ‘The Full View, It’s LOVE and KwaZulu-Natal Floods broadcasts were honoured for their positive contribution to changing lives.

VIDEO: SABC News recognised for broadcast on global period poverty

SABC journalists, Executive Producer of The Full View Megan Lubke and news anchor Bongiwe Zwane were recipients of the MIPAD Awards Ceremony this year.

Bongiwe Zwane was in the top 100 under 40s media and culture list for 2022.

Zwane has expressed her gratitude after being recognised in the top 100 under 40s media and culture list of Most Influential People of Africa Descent (MIPAD) for 2022.

“It means that when I go back home what do I do for the young person in Africa, not only South Africa, in Africa, to make ensure that they get to that level that they want to see themselves in. So, it’s not only about being an influential individual but how you use that influence to change the world. And I know we talk about changing the world but what does that look like?” says Zwane.

VIDEO: SABC News journalists awarded with Most Influential People of African Decent award

Meanwhile, Lubke has attributed the recognition in the annual Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) Global Recognition awards in New York, to team effort.

Lubke says the acknowledgment is humbling.

“To receive this accolade for the SABC and the Hall of fame and to sit amongst other leaders in this country like we heard the mayor of New York and with Kenya and you know last night I met the Deputy President of Costa Rica, to exchange those types of relationships and for the SABC to be here is an immense gratitude and we feel so humbled.”

The public broadcaster has also been recognised for telling the African story at the annual MIPAD Global Recognition awards taking place in New York.

The Most Influential People of Africa Descent (MIPAD) Recognition and Awards Ceremony honoured outstanding personalities and high achievers of African descent from around the world for their positive contributions.