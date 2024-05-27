SABC ready for comprehensive election coverage: Monare

Reading Time: 1 minute

SABC News Group Executive Moshoeshoe Monare has confirmed that the public broadcaster is prepared to provide extensive coverage of the upcoming elections across South Africa.

This year marks 30 years since the country achieved political democracy. The SABC, which transitioned from a state broadcaster to a public service broadcaster, covered the first democratic elections on April 27, 1994. This will be the seventh national election since then.

Monare highlighted the broadcaster’s efforts to ensure comprehensive election coverage for the benefit of all South Africans.

“All our platforms—TV, Radio and Digital—reach out to all South Africans, and so far we have shown that we have carried out our public mandate to ensure that on Wednesday South Africans all over the place, SABC will be there, everywhere giving you information.”

“Our unique selling point is that we are everywhere, whether in rural towns or villages – SABC will be there, giving you all new information and even speaking to you in your own language. That’s our advantage as SABC. We are ready, and even after the 29th, South Africans can say they can trust the public broadcaster,” says Monare.

SABC News GE on the on the readiness to cover the elections

