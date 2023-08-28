Morning Live presenters Sakina Kamwendo and Leanne Manas will be honoured at the Charlotte Mannya-Maxeke Institute’s “Bring Her Up” Excellence in Social Impact Award in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Monday.

The award is for the contribution to South Africa, unwavering commitment to excellence and outstanding achievements as a trailblazing women and leading voice in the media.

The awards ceremony takes place during Women’s Month in August, celebrating the achievements of trailblazing women who have made a significant impact on society.

The Morning Live show has become a vital platform for informing the nation on crucial issues affecting their daily lives.

The Charlotte Mannya-Maxeke Institute, dedicated to advancing women’s rights and recognition, has chosen Kamwendo and Manas as two of the recipients of their prestigious award this year for their remarkable contributions to South Africa as leading voices in broadcasting.