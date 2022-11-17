SABC Plus, a new streaming service from the public broadcaster will offer a range of content producers and creators a platform to share their content with a global audience.

Group Executive Television Entertainment, Merlin Naicker says, “We have created an e-portal where content producers and creators can submit their proposals for content on the platform.”

He says, “The platform will also allow users to vote for content they want.” Naicker says they have committed to a 21-day timeline of getting back to content providers to give feedback on how their proposals have gone.

The initiative is a partnership between SABC and global electronics brand, Hisense, which has put SABC Plus on its smart TV Operating System (OS) Vidaa.

Vidaa president, Guy Edri says, “This is a “Glocal” (Global and Local) initiative, meaning the platform seeks to offer more local content giving it a global reach.”

Hisense is one of the top smart TV manufacturers in the world with the App offered on its Vidaa-based televisions, it will expose SABC content to new markets going forward.

In line with the SABC’s public mandate which includes entertainment, news and educational content, the broadcaster will offer podcasts from its different content divisions including radio.

Radio Group Executive Nada Wotshela says they have been doing a lot of work in the background.

“We already have programs like uKhozi TV that will also be available on SABC Plus. This means that our languages will also be on offer on the streaming service.”

The service is available on a number of operating systems including IOS, Google Playstore and Vidaa. One would need to register first on SABCPlus.com to be able to download the app on their device of choice.

SABC Group Executive for Technology Lungile Binza explains how to register for SABC Plus in the video linked below: