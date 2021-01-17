The SABC says Kabelo ‘KB' Molopyane was a versatile broadcaster who went on to commentate soccer, rugby and cricket matches.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has sent deep condolences to family and friends on the passing of Motsweding FM’s Kabelo KB Molopyane.

The public broadcaster says Molopyane’s career dates back to 1996 when he joined Motsweding FM’s drama department as a drama artist.

He was a qualified teacher with a University Diploma in Education and also had a Degree in Communications with the University of North West.

Ke ka kutlobotlhoko go latola Kabelo Daniel Molopyane 🕊 o tlogetseng lefatshe le le ka kwano mosong ono! A Modimo le Badimo ba go amogele. 🕯🕯 https://t.co/xUTFqLxWZa pic.twitter.com/sxYnZAisf8 — Motsweding FM (@motswedingfm) January 17, 2021

The SABC says ‘KB’ was a versatile broadcaster who went on to commentate soccer, rugby and cricket matches.

He was the host of Motsweding FM’s weekday Sports programme, Mabaleng, and weekend breakfast show, Le re tlhabetse.

SABC Spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo says Molopyane’s meaningful contribution to the public broadcaster will continue to inspire all who knew him.

“His meaningful contribution to the SABC will continue to inspire all who knew him personally and professionally. The SABC board, management and staff would like to extend their heartfelt condolences to the Molopyane family and friends.”

THE SABC MOURNS THE PASSING OF MR KABELO ‘KB’ MOLOPYANE#RIPKBMolopyane pic.twitter.com/vHkzcDiTCj — SABC (@SABCPortal) January 17, 2021

Tributes have continued to pour in for Molopyane.

Eishhh, @motswedingfm will never be the same. A true giant of radio is gone! My sincere condolences #ripkbmolopyane family, motsweding FM and friends. Robala ka Kagiso KB! https://t.co/WEmzw5cau4 — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) January 17, 2021