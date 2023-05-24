The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has joined forces with the Loeries Awards, the country’s most prestigious creativity Awards in broadcasting, design, and communications to encourage and celebrate South African creativity and culture.

This partnership seeks to have a huge impact not only on the participating organisations, but also on the South African audience.

With the recent launch of SABC Plus, a new participant in Africa’s video-on-demand (VOD) industry, the agreement reaffirms SABC’s commitment to providing innovative and diverse programming to its target audience.

This collaboration reflects SABC’s commitment to supporting local talent and presenting the best work to audiences.

Marketing Manager of Video Entertainment at SABC, Dichaba Phalatse says, “Creativity and advertising are two permanent features that are at the heart of the SABC and the SABC is extremely excited to revive our relationship with the Loeries through this partnership.”

With the recent launch of SABC Plus, the broadcaster intends to offer a wide range of on-demand material to South African audiences, including local TV, films, documentaries, and more.

The Loeries cooperation expands the platform’s offerings, allowing visitors to access and appreciate the best work in the region.

“We are excited to have the SABC join us again as a partner,” says Loeries CEO Preetesh Sewraj.

Expectations

The creative industry’s hopes are rising as the 2023 Loeries Awards approach; the event is expected to attract the best advertising, design, and communications talent, companies, and professionals from Africa and the Middle East.

“This partnership will help support the Film and Radio & Audio industry, across Africa and the Middle East, by helping shine a spotlight on the brands, agencies and production companies that are pushing creative innovation forward,” Sewraj says.