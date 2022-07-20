SABC News’ investigative show Special Assignment will have its last airing on 2 August 2022 after 24 years on air. Special Assignment has been one of the premier news shows doing in-depth stories on various issues in South Africa.

In a letter to staff, SABC Group Executive of News and Current Affairs Moshoeshoe Monare said the decision to terminate the show was due to a drop in viewership.

Monare said, “For years, the show has become synonymous with investigative and excellence in journalism. However, the show has lost its mojo and signature influence, with the consequential effects being loss of audience.”

The slot on SABC 3, where the show is broadcast, will be replaced in the interim with a shortened version of another news show, It’s Topical, while exploring the possibility of a new, investigative show.

Below are the some of the Special Assignment shows broadcast over the years: