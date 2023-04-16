Alleged Mbombela love-triangle ends in tragedy

A 38-year-old Mbombela Municipality Bylaw Enforcement Officer in Mpumalanga has been arrested for murder of a traffic officer. It is alleged that the enforcement officer found his wife with the traffic officer in a certain lodge a few kilometres outside Mbombela. He allegedly shot the the victim twice and then fled the scene. Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson, Dineo Sekgotodi says the suspect later handed himself to the police and will appear at the Nelspruit Magistrate’s court on Monday.

Five arrested in Gugulethu for R1 million worth of presumed stolen property

Four men and a woman, between that ages of 33 and 46 have been arrested in Gugulethu, after they were caught in possession of equipment worth R1 million that was stolen during a business robbery in the Cape Town CBD. The suspects face a charge of possession of presumed stolen property, and are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court.

Free State ANC eyes Mangaung metro council

The ANC in the Free State says it is committed to reconfigure the council of the Mangaung Metro Municipality. This follows a high court judgment which interdicted the special council sitting in which expelled ANC councillors participated to elect the new mayor and the council whip. The court interdicted expelled councillors from participating in any of the party’s activities in the metro.